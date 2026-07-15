A nutritious way to reduce the risk of fibroids

Uterine fibroids are the most common non-cancerous tumours affecting women during their reproductive years. While many women experience no symptoms, others may suffer from heavy menstrual bleeding, painful periods, pelvic pain, anaemia, infertility, or recurrent pregnancy loss. Traditionally, treatment has focused on managing symptoms through medications or surgery. However, emerging research suggests that nutrition and lifestyle may play an important role in reducing the risk of developing fibroids and supporting overall reproductive health.
The LIFE UP framework — Lifestyle Interventions, Food Modifications, and Environmental Practices — aims to empower women with practical, evidence-based strategies for uterine fibroid prevention. These recommendations focus on reducing inflammation, supporting hormone balance, and minimising exposure to environmental toxins.
Eat an anti-inflammatory diet
Diet quality has a significant influence on hormonal health. Diets rich in processed foods, refined carbohydrates, sugary beverages, and unhealthy fats have been associated with a higher risk of fibroids, likely due to increased inflammation and oxidative stress. In contrast, a whole-food dietary pattern can offer protective benefits.
Aim to include plenty of colourful fruits and vegetables every day. Leafy greens, broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, sweet potatoes, and bell peppers provide antioxidants, fiber, and phytonutrients that support healthy estrogen metabolism. Cruciferous vegetables are particularly beneficial because they contain compounds that help the body process excess estrogen.
Fruits such as berries, citrus fruits, apples, kiwi, and pineapple are rich in antioxidants that combat oxidative stress. Laboratory studies even suggest that strawberries may reduce fibrosis-related changes in fibroid cells, although more human research is needed.
Prioritise healthy proteins and fats
Omega-3 fatty acids found in salmon, sardines, mackerel, flaxseeds, chia seeds, and walnuts help reduce inflammation and may lower fibroid risk. Lean proteins such as skinless chicken, turkey, eggs, legumes, and pulses provide essential amino acids without the higher saturated fat content found in red meat. Limiting frequent consumption of red meat and high-fat dairy, as these foods may contribute to inflammation and hormonal imbalance when consumed in excess.
Don’t overlook vitamin D
Vitamin D has emerged as one of the most promising nutrients in fibroid research. Women with vitamin D deficiency appear to have a greater risk of developing uterine fibroids. Vitamin D receptors are present in uterine tissue, and research shows that adequate vitamin D may help slow fibroid growth by regulating cell proliferation and inflammation. Maintaining healthy vitamin D levels through sensible sun exposure, food sources, or supplementation under medical guidance may therefore be beneficial.
Support gut and liver health
Efficient liver and gut function are essential for metabolising hormones and eliminating toxins from the body. A fibre-rich diet containing vegetables, fruits, legumes, and whole grains supports regular bowel movements and healthy estrogen clearance. Staying hydrated and maintaining a healthy gut microbiome further contribute to hormonal balance.
Lifestyle matters too
Nutrition works best when combined with healthy lifestyle habits. Regular physical activity, maintaining a healthy body weight, managing stress, and limiting alcohol intake all contribute to lower inflammation and improved hormonal regulation. Chronic stress has been associated with a higher risk of fibroids, making sleep, relaxation, and stress-management practices equally important.
Reduce exposure to endocrine disruptors
Environmental chemicals known as endocrine-disrupting chemicals (EDCs), particularly phthalates found in plastics, cosmetics, fragrances, and food packaging, may interfere with hormone function. Practical steps such as choosing fresh foods, avoiding microwaving plastic containers, using glass or stainless-steel storage, selecting fragrance-free personal care products, and increasing dietary fiber may help reduce exposure and support the body’s natural detoxification processes.
Although no single food can prevent uterine fibroids, current evidence suggests that a nutrient-dense, anti-inflammatory dietary pattern combined with regular exercise, adequate vitamin D, stress management, and reduced exposure to environmental toxins may help lower risk and promote reproductive health. These lifestyle strategies not only support uterine health but also improve overall metabolic and cardiovascular well-being, making them valuable long-term investments in women’s health.