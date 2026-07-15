A nutritious way to reduce the risk of fibroids

Uterine fibroids are the most common non-cancerous tumours affecting women during their reproductive years. While many women experience no symptoms, others may suffer from heavy menstrual bleeding, painful periods, pelvic pain, anaemia, infertility, or recurrent pregnancy loss. Traditionally, treatment has focused on managing symptoms through medications or surgery. However, emerging research suggests that nutrition and lifestyle may play an important role in reducing the risk of developing fibroids and supporting overall reproductive health.

The LIFE UP framework — Lifestyle Interventions, Food Modifications, and Environmental Practices — aims to empower women with practical, evidence-based strategies for uterine fibroid prevention. These recommendations focus on reducing inflammation, supporting hormone balance, and minimising exposure to environmental toxins.