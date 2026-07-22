Beauty from within

Healthy skin and strong hair are often seen as a reflection of overall health. While skincare products and hair treatments have their place, nutrition provides the foundation by supplying the body with the building blocks needed for healthy skin and hair. Since skin and hair cells are among the fastest-growing cells in the body, they are often the first to show signs of nutrient deficiencies. While improvements in skin may be noticed within weeks, visible hair changes take 3-6 months.
Nutrients for healthy skin
Vitamin A (Beta-Carotene): Beta-carotene, found in carrots, sweet potatoes, spinach, and papaya, is converted into vitamin A, which supports skin hydration and promotes an even complexion. Pairing these foods with healthy fats improves absorption, as beta-carotene is fat-soluble.
Vitamin C: Essential for collagen synthesis, vitamin C helps maintain skin firmness and elasticity while protecting skin cells from oxidative stress caused by pollution and sun exposure. Excellent sources include amla, citrus fruits, guava, and bell peppers.
Vitamin E and polyphenols: These antioxidants work alongside vitamin C to reduce free radical damage and support healthy skin. Nuts, seeds, berries, and colourful fruits are rich sources.
Omega-3 fatty acids: Omega-3 fats help maintain the skin barrier and may reduce inflammation associated with certain skin conditions. Include flaxseeds, chia seeds, walnuts, and fatty fish in your diet.
Zinc: Zinc supports wound healing and helps regulate inflammation, making it particularly important for acne-prone skin. Whole grains, legumes, seeds, and nuts are good sources of zinc.
Protein and hydration: Adequate protein supplies amino acids required for collagen and elastin production, while sufficient water intake supports skin hydration and barrier function. Both are essential for healthy-looking skin. It is important to remember that dietary beta-carotene supports skin health but is not a substitute for topical retinol, which acts directly on the skin. Similarly, food-based vitamin A is a safer long-term strategy than high-dose supplements, which may be harmful when taken excessively.
Nutrients for healthy hair
Hair is primarily made of keratin, a structural protein, making adequate protein intake essential for maintaining healthy growth. Restrictive diets or inadequate protein intake can lead to noticeable hair fall.
Iron, particularly adequate ferritin (the body’s iron stores), is one of the most common nutritional factors associated with diffuse hair loss, even in the absence of anaemia. Vitamin C-rich foods consumed alongside iron-rich meals improve iron absorption.
Vitamin D deficiency has also been linked with conditions such as telogen effluvium and alopecia areata, while zinc deficiency may contribute to excessive shedding and weaker hair strands.
B vitamins support the rapidly dividing cells within hair follicles, helping maintain healthy hair growth.
Although biotin is heavily marketed, research shows it primarily benefits individuals with a true biotin deficiency, which is uncommon. Healthy skin and hair are built through consistent nutrition rather than quick fixes. Focus on a balanced diet rich in protein, colourful fruits and vegetables, healthy fats, whole grains, and seeds. Pair beta-carotene-rich foods with healthy fats for better absorption, and combine vitamin C-rich foods with iron-rich meals to enhance iron uptake. For persistent hair fall, checking ferritin, vitamin D, and zinc levels before starting supplements is a more evidence-based approach than relying on heavily marketed products. With consistent nutrition and realistic expectations, lasting improvements in skin and hair health can be achieved from within.