Beauty from within

Healthy skin and strong hair are often seen as a reflection of overall health. While skincare products and hair treatments have their place, nutrition provides the foundation by supplying the body with the building blocks needed for healthy skin and hair. Since skin and hair cells are among the fastest-growing cells in the body, they are often the first to show signs of nutrient deficiencies. While improvements in skin may be noticed within weeks, visible hair changes take 3-6 months.

Nutrients for healthy skin

Vitamin A (Beta-Carotene): Beta-carotene, found in carrots, sweet potatoes, spinach, and papaya, is converted into vitamin A, which supports skin hydration and promotes an even complexion. Pairing these foods with healthy fats improves absorption, as beta-carotene is fat-soluble.

Vitamin C: Essential for collagen synthesis, vitamin C helps maintain skin firmness and elasticity while protecting skin cells from oxidative stress caused by pollution and sun exposure. Excellent sources include amla, citrus fruits, guava, and bell peppers.

Vitamin E and polyphenols: These antioxidants work alongside vitamin C to reduce free radical damage and support healthy skin. Nuts, seeds, berries, and colourful fruits are rich sources.

Omega-3 fatty acids: Omega-3 fats help maintain the skin barrier and may reduce inflammation associated with certain skin conditions. Include flaxseeds, chia seeds, walnuts, and fatty fish in your diet.

Zinc: Zinc supports wound healing and helps regulate inflammation, making it particularly important for acne-prone skin. Whole grains, legumes, seeds, and nuts are good sources of zinc.

Protein and hydration: Adequate protein supplies amino acids required for collagen and elastin production, while sufficient water intake supports skin hydration and barrier function. Both are essential for healthy-looking skin. It is important to remember that dietary beta-carotene supports skin health but is not a substitute for topical retinol, which acts directly on the skin. Similarly, food-based vitamin A is a safer long-term strategy than high-dose supplements, which may be harmful when taken excessively.