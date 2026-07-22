Schoolbus ferrying students catches fire near Kundrathur in Chennai, none injured

CHENNAI: A private school bus transporting students to the school caught fire near Kovur, near Kundrathur, on Tuesday morning. All the students were evacuated safely before the flames spread. No one was injured.

Sources said when smoke started billowing from the vehicle’s front portion, the driver immediately stopped the bus and evacuated all the students.

Minutes later, the front portion of the bus caught fire. As the incident occurred near a gas filling station, the staff at the station rushed to the spot and used fire extinguishers to contain the blaze.

The damaged bus was removed from the spot. The school authorities later arranged an alternative vehicle to transport the students to the campus. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

This is the second incident of a school bus catching fire in the city within a week. Last Thursday, a private school bus was gutted after it caught fire in Velachery. No one was injured in that incident as well.