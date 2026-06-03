Koyambedu hit-and-run death toll climbs to two as minor girl succumbs to injuries

CHENNAI: Three days after an 18-year-old girl was killed in a hit-and-run incident linked to a bar altercation in Koyambedu, her 17-year-old friend succumbed to injuries at the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital in the early hours of Wednesday. This takes the death toll in the horrific crime to two.

While the first victim died on the spot on Saturday night, the 17-year-old had been undergoing treatment after sustaining severe head injuries in the incident. She died during treatment, police sources said.

According to the police, the incident stemmed from an altercation between two groups at a private bar in Koyambedu. Though the dispute was initially defused by bar bouncers, it continued outside the premises.

Investigators said the two victims left the area on a two-wheeler, while members of the rival group followed them in a car and rammed the two-wheeler near the Koyambedu flyover, throwing the riders onto the road.

The 18-year-old girl died on the spot, while the minor girl sustained critical injuries and was admitted to hospital.

Based on preliminary findings, CMBT police registered a murder case and arrested three persons in connection with the incident. The vehicle allegedly used in the offence was seized. Police have also temporarily sealed the bar where the altercation reportedly began.

Further investigation is under way.