Torso in suitcase at Perambur railway station: Two arrested

CHENNAI: After a man’s torso was found inside a suitcase on the railway platform at Perambur on Friday, the police arrested two people, including a woman, in connection with the murder, on Sunday. Preliminary probe revealed that the crime was committed by his wife and her boyfriend, the police said.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Ameer Ali, a native of Assam. The arrested are Rohima Khatun, Ameer’s wife, and Ashraf Ali, Rohima’s friend. Both were arrested from Assam, sources said.

The police caught the accused after they found the name of a private hospital in Teynampet on the garbage disposal bag, in which the torso was wrapped. Both Ameer and his wife Rohima were employed at the hospital. They were taking care of accommodations for patients visting from other states.

As per the initial investigation, Ameer started going out with multiple women which caused a rift between him and Rohima, police said. During an argument, Ameer allegedly threatened her following which she plotted the murder with Ashraf. “We are conducting an inquiry with both the accused, so the exact sequence of events and other details are yet to be ascertained,” said a senior police officer.

On Friday morning, Ameer’s torso, with the head, hands and legs severed, was found stuffed inside a suitcase abandoned near platform 4 at Perambur railway station. According to the Government Railway Police (GRP), a porter noticed the unattended blue suitcase with blood stains around 7.30am and alerted authorities.

Railway police opened the bag and found the decomposed torso. The body was sent to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for postmortem. When the cops visited the hospital, one of the staff was found to be missing from work for the past few days. Analysing his mobile network led the police to Rohima with whom he frequently contacted.