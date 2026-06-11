Production in fire-hit Hyundai unit near Sriperumbudur to return to normalcy by June 22

CHENNAI: After a fire at Mobis India Ltd in Irungattukottai disrupted operations, Hyundai Motor India said the production at its Chennai manufacturing complex is expected to return to normalcy by June 22. The company also said it does not expect any major impact on vehicle sales.

In a stock exchange filing on Wednesday, the automaker said the disruption caused by the fire at the manufacturing facility of one of its component suppliers has been largely contained via alternate sourcing arrangements.

The impact has been limited primarily to Chennai Plant 1, while operations at Hyundai’s Pune facility and Chennai Plant 2 have continued largely unaffected, the company said.

The company expects Chennai Plant 1 to regain production momentum by June 15, with all manufacturing operations returning to normal a week later. The incident underscored the dependence of modern automobile manufacturing on tightly integrated component supply chains.

Hyundai said it is sourcing automotive parts from alternative locations and assessing the full operational impact of the incident. However, it expects most of the lost production to be recovered during the next quarter.