Without UGD, sewage from Ambattur polluting Puzhal lake

CHENNAI: Puzhal, one of the five lakes that provides drinking water to Chennai, is 13 km away, but the distance does not prevent the sewage from Ambattur ending up in the waterbody.

S Suresh, president of United Welfare Associations – Ambattur, said several areas in the zone do not have underground sewage network. “Due to this, sewage directly enters Puzhal lake. We were assured of underground drainage (UGD) network work commencing in October 2025. But, still no work has taken place,” he added.

CH Balaji, secretary of Padmavathy Srinivasa Nagar Welfare Association, said sewage from the stormwater drain enters a rainwater canal along Manal Odai Road. The canal was constructed to carry flood water to Puzhal lake from Lenin Nagar, Saraswathy Nagar, Padmavathy Srinivasa Nagar and others. “About 450 families either let out sewage into stormwater drain or use lorries,” he added.

A Metro Water official said, “Earlier, a decision was made to construct the UGSS and water supply system in left out areas and streets directly by the area office (Ambattur area). But, the board later changed its decision to implement the project through the headquarters.” A detailed project report has been prepared to construct the network in left out areas, the official added.