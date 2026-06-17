Weight of the matter

‘Yo-yo dieting’ or weight cycling, the repeated loss and regain of body weight, has long been viewed as a major concern in nutrition and weight management. Many people fear that every failed weight loss attempt permanently damages metabolism, increases body fat, and makes future weight loss more difficult. But does the scientific evidence actually support these concerns?

Weight cycling is incredibly common. One reason it has been linked to poor health outcomes is that people who repeatedly regain weight often have higher rates of obesity-related diseases. However, researchers have increasingly questioned whether weight cycling causes these problems or whether individuals who are genetically predisposed to obesity, struggle with appetite regulation, or have underlying health risks are simply more likely to attempt weight loss multiple times. This phenomenon, known as reverse causality, may explain many of the associations observed in population studies.