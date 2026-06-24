DMK functionary dies by suicide over poll rout in Chennai

CHENNAI: A DMK functionary and former GCC councillor was found dead at his house in Palavanthangal near Alandur on Tuesday morning. The deceased, identified as Jesudoss (54), is the husband of the sitting DMK councillor of ward 164 and the party’s ward secretary.

According to the police, family members found the room locked for a long time in the morning. They broke open the door and found him dead.

As per preliminary inquiries, Jesudoss had been under considerable emotional distress in recent weeks following the DMK’s defeat in the Assembly election. The family members told police he had spoken at length about the election results and their impact on him on Monday night. There were also conflicts within the family, the police said.

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