TN always got its due share from Centre: Sitharaman

CHENNAI: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday welcomed the TVK government’s stated approach of maintaining an amicable relationship with the centre, speaking to reporters in Kancheepuram.

She added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had ensured Tamil Nadu received its due share of central funds even when DMK was in power. On the functioning of the newly formed TVK government, Sitharaman said it was too early to make an assessment.

Responding to a question on Chief Minister Vijay’s criticism of former chief minister MK Stalin in the Assembly, she said political exchanges were a part of legislative proceedings, and there was nothing unusual about them. Sitharaman also said the centre would consider the state’s request for a new medical college in Kancheepuram if such a proposal was submitted.

Talking about the debt of Tamil Nadu, she said states should utilise borrowings to create capital assets rather than for revenue expenditure, as capital spending generates long-term economic benefits and supports growth. On the proposed Parandur greenfield airport, Sitharaman said she was not in a position to comment as she needed to understand the issue better.