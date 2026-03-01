Chennai

Chennai man threatens woman over loan she never took, held

The victim first filed an online complaint on February 25, following which a person claiming to be an advocate allegedly threatened her for filing a complaint.
Representative image
CHENNAI: A 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly harassing a 49-year-old woman to settle a loan she did not take.

A release from the Greater Chennai Police said the woman, in her complaint said that on February 20, a man and a woman, pretending to be advocates from the Madras High Court, called her on the mobile number she has been using for over 15 years, claiming she had taken a loan and failed to repay it.

The release further said the calls continued on February 23 and when the complainant questioned the repeated harassment despite her denial of ever securing a loan, the man spoke to her in an obscene manner, causing her further mental distress. The victim then first filed an online complaint on February 25 following which a person claiming to be an advocate allegedly threatened her for filling a complaint. She then filed an in-person complaint on February 26.

Saran, a resident of Porur. was arrested following an investigation that revealed he worked as a third-party loan recovery agent for a private firm in the Ambattur Industrial Estate. He allegedly posed as a lawyer and falsely claimed to be calling from the high court to threaten the people, including those who had not taken any loans.

