Engineering student killed as truck rams into his bike in Puzhal

CHENNAI: A 19-year-old engineering college student was killed after his bike collided with a container lorry on Friday evening. The deceased, identified as Mohammad Ali Imtiaz of Vyasarpadi, was a second-year student of an engineering college.

Police sources said, Mohammad left college and was riding his two-wheeler from Tambaram towards Korukupettai to visit his relatives. While travelling on the bypass road near the Puzhal toll plaza, a container truck coming from behind hit his vehicle when he was trying to overtake the lorry in front of him.

The impact caused him to lose balance and fall on to the road. Before he could get out of the way, the front wheel of the truck ran over him. He died on the spot.

The personnel from the Red Hills Traffic Investigation Wing sent the body to Government Stanley Hospital for postmortem. They also arrested the truck driver Senthilkumar (46) of Kallakurichi district.