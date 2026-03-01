Rs 25K fine for hoardings across Chennai sans permit

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation has announced any unauthorised hoardings or hoardings with deviations found across the city after March 7 will be subject to a fine of Rs 25000. The civic body has urged building owners and advertising agencies to obtain the necessary licence and rectify any deviations before the deadline.

According to an official release, the civic body said applications to erect hoardings must be submitted online to the GCC Commissioner J Kumaragurubaran through civic body’s official website, which will be scrutinised by a single window committee, following which licences will be granted only after compliance with all requirements and payment of the prescribed license fee.

The requirements are that the hoardings must be static, printed on flex/paper/other materials. Scrolling of printed displays with a dwell time of 10 seconds and a transition time of one second are permitted. Animations or full-motion video displays are allowed only at locations meant for non-vehicular traffic or at parking lots. Hoardings should not be taller than 10m, and are permitted only up to the second floor.