Need for ‘site visit’ in e-tender process leaves room for kickbacks

CHENNAI: In the wake of allegations of corruption in the municipal administration and water supply department worth crores of rupees, contractors who regularly participate in tenders floated by the Greater Chennai Corporation have flagged a loophole in the e-tendering process that, they claim, leave scope for manipulation.

According to sources, one of the primary steps in the process where manipulation occurs is during the issuance of “site visit certificate”, which is to be issued by the zonal executive engineer (EE). As per the checklist in the bid documents accessed by TNIE, the site visit certificate is one of the mandatory documents that needs to be uploaded by bidders. The format for the certificate, according to the checklist, has to be obtained from the superintending engineer of the concerned department and is not available as part of the tender documents.

“The site visit certificate has no real purpose in the list of mandatory documents. It is not issued uniformly to all bidders. Officials ensure that it is only issued to those who have taken care of the kickbacks. If it is not issued, you cannot participate in the bid,” alleged a contractor executing multiple projects for the city corporation.

On paper, the EE and a representative from the bidding firm is to be present at the site and take stock of the ground situation, following which the EE issues the certificate in order to ensure that the bidding firm is prepared to take on the work in terms of machinery and other resources.