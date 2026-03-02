The captivating allure of clay: Ceramic artists come to Chennai

The Lalit Kala Akademi Regional Centre in Chennai hosted a captivating ceramics workshop, bringing together six renowned artists from Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra. The event drew a diverse crowd of students from the Government College of Fine Arts and local artists, all eager to witness the masters’ expertise in transforming clay into stunning works of art.
The workshop provided a unique platform for artists to share their skills and techniques, ranging from contemporary ceramic sculpture to pottery making. The participating artists included Abhay Brahmdeo Pandit from Maharashtra, Byju SR from Kerala, Gukanraj K, Swaroopa, Loganathan, and Portarasan from Tamil Nadu. Each artist brought their distinct style and approach to the medium, offering a rich learning experience for attendees.
Swaroopa
Over the last eight years, Swaroopa has been pursuing ceramic art and is now juggling her artistic pursuit with a PhD in Physics. With no formal background in art, she manages to understand the essence of ceramics through scientific perspectives. Swaroopa’s skills in pottery making are unique, and she experiments with different clay and glaze combinations. She doesn’t confine herself to one type of clay. She uses different types and to procure the clay she admits to having visited different rivers. She finds it exciting to know the final result of her experiments with types of clay, making her approach towards the art more captivating.
Byju SR
A terracotta and contemporary ceramic artist from Kerala, Byju demonstrated his mastery over figure and form, despite facing challenges in sourcing raw materials in south India. Byju’s journey is inspiring: a student of the late Joshna Bhat, he travelled extensively to learn various techniques and styles. Now settled in Thiruvananthapuram, he runs a studio — Cerabaag — and is committed to giving back to society. He emphasised on his desire to pay tribute to mother earth through his art. According to Byju, “We are from the earth and one day, we’ll be mixed into it.” Byju’s recent work is a Tiffin box with motifs drawn from nature and earth, inspired by the idea that Earth is like a tiffin box that nurtures and accommodates all forms of life — transforming a familiar object into a symbolic and unique piece of contemporary ceramic art.
Abhay Brahmdeo Pandit
Abhay Brahmdeo Pandit is a contemporary ceramic artist from Mumbai, Maharashtra, born into a family of traditional potters. He is the son of Brahmdeo Ram Pandit, whose legacy deeply influenced his artistic journey. Growing up in a vibrant studio environment, ceramics became a natural and integral part of his life. He pursued formal education at Sir JJ School of Art, graduating in Applied Arts in 1999. A turning point in his career came after encountering the work of Ray Meeker in Puducherry, which inspired him to focus more seriously on ceramic sculpture. Abhay has travelled widely, learning from various ceramic artists, while also collaborating on projects with his father. Notably, they created a large-scale ceramic installation at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Terminal 2, centered on the theme of water. Through his practice, Abhay blends tradition with contemporary expression. He advocates for greater institutional support for ceramic artists and emphasises the importance of public engagement and patronage to sustain handmade ceramic art in today’s rapidly evolving world.
Gukanraj K
Gukanraj K is a ceramic artist from Tamil Nadu. His early exposure to the pottery communities of Virudhachalam inspired him to pursue ceramics as his life’s work. In 1998, he joined the Government College of Fine Arts, Chennai, where he trained in various artistic mediums and learned under renowned gurus in India and abroad. He has since exhibited his works in numerous venues and continues to actively contribute to the field of ceramics. He believes that artists give life to clay, transforming it through form, colour, and texture. For him, the shaping of clay reflects the journey of human life — the same material can take on many forms depending on how it is nurtured and guided. This experienced artist currently runs his own studio on East Coast Road (ECR), where he mentors aspiring artists. He supports his students by providing technical training, access to raw materials, and opportunities to participate in both national and international exhibitions. Many of his students have gone on to establish themselves as practising artists and educators.
With all its part-takers in attendance, the exhibition highlighted the need for government support and patronage for ceramic artists. As Biju aptly put it, “People need to buy ceramic sculptures, pottery... then only we can survive.”
The event concluded with a sense of appreciation for the medium, with attendees inspired by the artists’ passion and skill. As Swaroopa remarked, “Clay is a medium which teaches us all about failure and success, touching our emotions, creating and breaking them.” The workshop served as a reminder of the power of art to unite and inspire, transcending boundaries of discipline and background.