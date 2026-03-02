The captivating allure of clay: Ceramic artists come to Chennai

The Lalit Kala Akademi Regional Centre in Chennai hosted a captivating ceramics workshop, bringing together six renowned artists from Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra. The event drew a diverse crowd of students from the Government College of Fine Arts and local artists, all eager to witness the masters’ expertise in transforming clay into stunning works of art.

The workshop provided a unique platform for artists to share their skills and techniques, ranging from contemporary ceramic sculpture to pottery making. The participating artists included Abhay Brahmdeo Pandit from Maharashtra, Byju SR from Kerala, Gukanraj K, Swaroopa, Loganathan, and Portarasan from Tamil Nadu. Each artist brought their distinct style and approach to the medium, offering a rich learning experience for attendees.