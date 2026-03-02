Women instrumentalists reflect on journey and sisterhood at Rahman concert

The show, held on Valentine’s Day, celebrated its women performers so visibly that social media buzzed with conversations about representation. Many called it as they saw — a rarity for so many women instrumentalists to share a single stage, that too before a massive crowd and alongside a leading music director. While most discussions stayed focused on what unfolded on stage, the musicians open up about their experience, what it felt like to share a stage, and the journeys that brought them together.

Haritha Raj, who played a reinvented veena that she calls Ayizhai, reflects on the contrast. “I began this journey of playing live music ten years ago. Every show that I went to, I was the only woman instrumentalist on stage. I have felt a little lost among so many men on stage, not that I didn’t love working with them, I did, but the gap has always been very clear.” Angelin Naveena, who has been playing the trumpet for Rahman for several years now, adds, “The last ARR live I played was in Coimbatore in 2024. At that time, too, there were not many women instrumentalists. Men were dominating the band. I found it difficult to connect with them as I was sharing the caravan with the female singers.” Nilananjana Ghosh Dastidar, the singer and bass guitarist who has been working with the maestro for five years, corroborates and admits to never having seen so many women instrumentalists on one live stage in India and “that too, playing so admirably and passionately.”