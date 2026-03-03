MTC plans to buy 1,270 more low-floor buses

CHENNAI: Public transportation in Chennai is set to undergo a significant upgrade, as the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) has decided to procure 1,270 new low-floor buses. This includes 500 AC electric buses, 250 non-AC electric buses, and 300 AC small buses (7-metre length). In addition, the corporation will also purchase 70 low-floor AC buses and 150 micro buses (5-metre length) to provide first and last-mile connectivity for commuters of Chennai metro.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin flagged off 100 low-floor electric buses from the Tondiarpet depot -I. With this, a total of 625 e-buses planned under the Chennai Sustainable Urban Services Programme (CSUSP) have been inducted into the MTC fleet since June this year. The project is supported by the World Bank and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank.

Udhayanidhi also unveiled plans for the procurement of 750 e-buses including 500 AC and 250 non-AC buses to be operated under the Gross Cost Contract (GCC) model in Phase II of CSUSP at a cost of Rs 1,337.5 crore. Additionally, seven depots will be upgraded and six new will be developed at an estimated cost of Rs 289.69 crore.