V-P releases 16 books on Tamil culture and heritage

CHENNAI: Vice President CP Radhakrishnan, on Monday, released 16 books published by the Publications Division of the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, covering eminent Tamil scholars, Tamil heritage, literature, and architecture.

The publications cover a wide spectrum of themes, including Rameswaram, a sacred centre symbolising spiritual unity from North to South India; the life and philosophy of Sri Ramanuja; the historic Nadukal tradition; the ancient trade centre of Arikamedu;

Bhakti literature of the Nayanmars and Alwars; natural farming traditions; ancient Tamil musical instruments; folk deities of Tamil Nadu; emerging scientific technologies; and the architectural marvels of the Meenakshi Amman Temple and the Brihadeesvara Temple. Works by Manimekalai and Mahavidwan Meenakshi Sundaram Pillai are also part of the publications. The Vice President also released a book on Bankim Chandra Chatterjee in Tamil, English and Hindi.

Hailing Tamil as one of the world’s most ancient classical languages with over two millennia of literary and philosophical tradition, the V-P said these books reflect the intellectual depth and civilisational continuity of Tamil knowledge systems.

Stating that India has always been one country, culturally united by a single Dharma despite differences in languages, religions, and political ideologies, the V-P underscored that the ideals of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” and “Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir” reflect the same Dharma.