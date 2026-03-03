Virosh wedding: Chennai brand takes vintage photobooth to Udaipur

Social media is abuzz with details of the Virosh wedding from last week. Much like every other celebrity’s wedding — especially those who tie the knot within intimate settings and away from the eyes of the media and fans — a lot of details are yet to be revealed. But entertainment channels have been grasping at straws, speculating on the grand wedding’s cost, the price of the jewellery adorned by Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, the intricacies of their pre- and post-wedding celebrations, and so much more.

Away from these speculations about the headline-making luxury wedding that took place on February 26 in Udaipur, Rajasthan, sits a team in Chennai that was quietly present across celebrations, to offer a unique vintage photobooth experience, one that would offer the guests keepsakes in the form of freshly printed photographs. For the choice of a photobooth at two cinema stars’ wedding seems poetic: as though paying homage to the very roots of the art that brought them together, let alone the stardom.