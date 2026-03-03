Virosh wedding: Chennai brand takes vintage photobooth to Udaipur

Social media is abuzz with details of the Virosh wedding from last week. Much like every other celebrity’s wedding — especially those who tie the knot within intimate settings and away from the eyes of the media and fans — a lot of details are yet to be revealed. But entertainment channels have been grasping at straws, speculating on the grand wedding’s cost, the price of the jewellery adorned by Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, the intricacies of their pre- and post-wedding celebrations, and so much more.
Away from these speculations about the headline-making luxury wedding that took place on February 26 in Udaipur, Rajasthan, sits a team in Chennai that was quietly present across celebrations, to offer a unique vintage photobooth experience, one that would offer the guests keepsakes in the form of freshly printed photographs. For the choice of a photobooth at two cinema stars’ wedding seems poetic: as though paying homage to the very roots of the art that brought them together, let alone the stardom.
Bringing this experience was a young couple, Ann Dora and Avinash, founders of Madras Petti Photography, hired by the Dear Comrade stars’ wedding planners, RVR Eventz Design.
Ann says that the initial inquiry came without context. “It was very random,” she recalls, adding that it was only upon a hiring confirmation that the RVR Eventz team revealed the names of the bride and the groom. “We were super thrilled to hear that our business had reached such big stars.” Both Ann and her spouse/co-founder admit to having had no idea as to how the event planners or the celebrity couple had learnt of Madras Petti Photography, a venture that stemmed from humble beginnings.
Back in 2019, as fresh college graduates, Avinash and Ann were dabbling in wedding photography in Chennai. Over time, they decided to make their business more engaging and meaningful by offering clients the option of preserving their memories as something tangible. That was when they came out with their very own photobooth that blends creativity with nostalgia. The idea, however, didn’t stem from the goal of making money.
During the initial days, they confess to having spent excessive time researching and building a loyal client base with the help of their immediate friends circle. By setting up their booths at their friends’ family celebrations and office functions, they slowly expanded their base and entered event spaces across colleges and universities in the city. From there to now, Ann believes that their vintage photobooth has stood out as a “one-of-a-kind experience in India,” which is now celebrity-approved.
Owing to their modest origins, the co-founders couldn’t find an answer to the sudden and massive visibility until the wedding celebrations began. “We heard from one of the family members of the couple that our work was shared with them, and they really liked the concept of a vintage booth. Both the couple and RVR Eventz felt that our vintage booth would go along with their beautiful theme,” Ann reveals.
To ensure thematic accordance, the planners shared their colour schemes and ideas, and Ann’s team shared designs and templates accordingly, customising them to the star couple’s liking. Ann asserts that both Rashmika and Vijay knew what they wanted, making it a breeze for the Madras Petti team to work with them.
But what truly amazed the city-based brand was the fact that the celebrity couple chose them over the other companies offering photobooth experiences. The amusement, eventually, also felt like a quiet reassurance for both Ann and Avinash, as it felt like being recognised for maintaining good standards of work. “RVR Eventz had options in and around and closer to their localities (Rajasthan),” Ann says. And just like that, Madras Petti’s vintage photobooth, which is normally transported via a car to event spaces, sat on its longest road trip that spanned over 38 hours, to capture memories, not just for the guests, but for the Geetha Govindam duo, too.
“We first thought that Vijay and Rashmika wouldn’t be able to take pictures in our photobooth assuming that they’ll be more busy with their rituals. But they took the time and clicked pictures in our photobooth across all their wedding events. They appreciated our work and complemented the setup using the word ‘cute’,” Ann beams. Seeing the groom and bride’s enthusiasm and participation, the Madras Petti photobooth became a mandatory must-be-clicked-at corner for all the guests, Ann rejoices. “Everyone made sure to click a picture in our vintage photobooth with their families for all the events, and they really enjoyed it.”
The gig, at its core, meant more to Ann’s team, both in terms of experiences and brand recognition. Due to strict mobile restrictions, Ann says that they, for once, instead of documenting their work for brand promotions on social media platforms, lived in the moment, witnessing and celebrating the couple with their families. “For a while, we truly experienced life without screens. Watching the guests celebrate with their whole hearts, and the couple doing the same, was something special,” she adds. And as for brand recognition, being hired for this wedding, the co-founders believe, is a nudge in the right direction, offering great exposure to the entire team, and even opening up newer avenues for work. “We believe this collaboration sets the bar a little higher on the work standards we provide to our future clients. We believe that our business will reach a wider audience from now on, and we’re looking forward to many more such opportunities,” Ann hopes.
However, when asked about the details of the ceremony, Ann counted her words. “It was surreal… the couple was indescribably gorgeous and lovely together. We couldn’t take our eyes off of them,” she says, leaving everything else unsaid, thereby opening more rooms for fans’ curiosity to thrive in.