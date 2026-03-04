Cop suspended in Kilpauk murder tries to end life

Special Sub-Inspector Giridharan, who was also suspended in the case, died by suicide at his residence in Sevvapet last month. However, Ambika reportedly faced difficulties related to salary disbursal during the suspension period, which is suspected to have caused her distress.

On Monday, while she was alone at home, she allegedly attempted to take her life. Family members rushed her to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital, where she is undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit.

TP Chatram police have registered a case and are conducting further inquiry.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on TN’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)