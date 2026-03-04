DMK councillor, lawyer harass air hostess, arrested

CHENNAI: Two passengers, including a DMK councillor, were arrested on Monday for allegedly harassing a flight attendant on board an IndiGo flight from Chennai to Delhi. The accused were identified as K Prabhakaran (36), a councillor from Tiruvallur, and R Thiyagu (36), a lawyer.

According to police, the incident took place on a flight which departed from Terminal 1 of Chennai airport on February 25. During the journey, the two men, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, picked a quarrel with an air hostess. They allegedly refused to remain seated and verbally abused her. Police said the duo allegedly questioned the air hostess about her hometown in a threatening tone. When she said she was from Madurai, they mocked her. Police further said one of the accused allegedly touched the air hostess inappropriately.

The following day, the woman lodged a complaint at the Meenambakkam AWPS. Based on this, a case was registered under BNS sections and the Aircraft Act. Probe is on.