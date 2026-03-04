Sri Lankan man uses ill-gotten passport to travel, arrested

CHENNAI: A Sri Lankan national was arrested at the Chennai International Airport on Sunday after he allegedly attempted to travel using an Indian passport obtained using forged documents by suppressing his foreign citizenship. The suspect has been identified as M Baby Lona (48).

Based on a complaint lodged by the Foreigner Registration Zone Officer at the airport, the Central Crime Branch (CCB), Chennai Metropolitan Police, registered a case and launched an investigation through its Card, Usury and Fake Passport Investigation Unit.

Investigations revealed Lona’s parents are Sri Lankan citizens and he had migrated to India with his family in 2015. He had been residing in a rented house in Thiruvidaimarudur in Thanjavur district.

During his stay, he allegedly secured Indian identity documents including Aadhaar card, PAN card and voter ID. Using the documents, he obtained an Indian passport. He was intercepted at the airport while attempting to travel to Sri Lanka.