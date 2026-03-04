Tamil Nadu's first trans men's kabaddi tournament is a raid for rights

The dust rises when Darshan raids. He charges across the brown mud court, tags a defender, and spins back to his side before they can pin him down. His teammates slap their thighs hard, a crack that carries across the Queen Mary’s College ground. The wind takes the sound and scatters it over the trans flags snapping at the background — white, blue, and pink — alongside a rainbow flag. Fred Rogers moves between the water bottles at the edge of the field, checking them, re-checking them, keeping busy. His shelter, Urimai Kural Trust organised the event, designed the jerseys, the logo, and the custom medals in trans colours for Tamil Nadu’s first kabaddi tournament for trans men. The team spent months making this day happen.

Thirty-two players came from across Tamil Nadu, organised into four teams of eight on Saturday. They had one practice session before the tournament. Aryan, a kabbadi player, said, “This is the first time a trans men’s kabaddi event has been organised, and participating in it is a very big thing for us.” The point, he said, was to be there at the historic moment.