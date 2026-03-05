Art in Iran and its creative rebels

The world we have been waking up to, in the recent past, seems like a Hollywood/Bollywood blockbuster’s sequel. The storyline is so fast-paced that keeping up requires multiple popcorn breaks. There are, what seems like, serious dialogues which suddenly metamorphose into deadly action. Just as one tries to make sense of it, there’s some comedy thrown in, with politicians throwing tantrums over unreasonable demands. The incredulity brings forth the mirth and just as you begin to relax, along comes nauseating revelations, spilling out of infamous files. It has all been way too much for minds that have grown up on clear plots and slow build-ups to stunts and shootouts.

In the latest, West Asia is up in flames. Missiles are flying and it’s raining bombs. The Supreme leader of Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has been killed in airstrikes by the US and Israel and retaliation is fast unfolding. After an iron grip over the land since 1989, what does this and the possibility of a regime change mean to Iranian artists?

Art in Iran, has been existing under a code of strict restrictions, ever since the regime took over in 1979, after ousting the Shah in the Islamic revolution. All forms of culture and art are either repressed or regulated by the Ministry of Culture and Islamic guidance. Exhibitions require prior authorisation and artworks need to adhere to Islamic principles, failing which, they would invite a ban. Any criticism of the government is a definite no-no and means censorship.