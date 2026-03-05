Lenscape Kerala captures the state in 120 frames

For Aishwarya, the assignment itself came with unusual constraints. Within those few days, she set out to document both the landscape and biodiversity of the state. “I had to ensure that I got the best possible shots of the landscape as well as of the biodiversity that Kerala is so rich in,” Aishwarya says. The effort, she adds, depended as much on the circumstances as on planning. “Thankfully the weather and the animals cooperated because I was able to get some stunning photographs of the Nilgiri tahr at Eravikulam. We also saw some elephants, and we captured wild dogs.”

Actor Seema, and writer, critic, and former editorial advisor to Better Photography, Sadanand Menon inaugurated the exhibition on Wednesday. “Most of the photographs belong to what photography calls pictorialism, which creates romantic images of a place. But there are also attempts to move beyond that. Natasha Kartar Hemrajani’s work, for instance, creates multiple layers through shadows and superimposition, while Shivang Mehta’s black and white photographs move very close to subjects like ants, spiders, and elephants, offering a different way of seeing. Any work connected to tourism will naturally have tourist-oriented images, but it seems Kerala Tourism has evolved and is open to photographs that stand on their own. Photography exhibitions should present works that are honest and it is good to see that,” shares Sadanand.

At a time when films like Kerala Story 2 attempt to define Kerala through narrow frames, the exhibition invites viewers to look again. “When you look at the details captured in these photographs you will find harmony more than conflict,” says Balan. “This exhibition will give a message to the world that this is the real Kerala. It is not about just one movie creating fear in the minds of people. We know that that is not Kerala.”