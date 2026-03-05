Madras HC doubts 'mamool mafia' in pleas against 300-cap on Marina shops

CHENNAI: A special bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday expressed doubt whether a mafia collecting ‘mamool’ is behind the petitions filed against reducing the number of shops on Marina Beach in Chennai to 300 from the existing 1,417.

“We suspect, don’t ask for evidence, that rowdy elements and mafia gang collecting mamool from the traders may be behind these (impleading) litigations,” the bench comprising justices R Suresh Kumar and AD Jagadish Chandira said while hearing the petitions relating to regulation of shops on the Marina and the impleading petitions filed by the left over vendors.

However, the bench assuaged the tempers of the left over hawkers, who have been facing eviction as the 300 shops were allotted through the lot system recently, stating the court will ensure the 1,117 vendors are accommodated in the vending zones available closer to the beach.

“We will ensure you are accommodated at some other places - vending zones closer to Marina Beach,” said the bench.

However, the bench made it clear that the hawkers cannot claim space as a matter of right, as they have been allotted only temporary shops for doing business on the beach.