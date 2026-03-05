Super Chennai: Aruna Sairam in a candid coversation

In her session, she explored how ragas relate to Chennai. When asked to associate a raga with the city, she said, “Thodi Ragam will be a perfect match. Because the moment I see Chennai, I see the temple. And when I see the temple, I hear the nadhaswaram. And when I hear the nadhaswaram, I hear the ragam Thodi.”

The raga also ties her to her earliest memory of Chennai. “While many assume that I still live in Bombay, I am a ‘domestic Chennaiite’ for over twenty years,” she said. Even during childhood, she looked forward to her visit to the city in December for the music season. Recalling a fond memory, she shared, “When I touched MS Subbulakshmi amma’s sari, I was on cloud nine. The moment I touched her sari, she turned and asked me, “Enna ma kozhandhai, eppadi iruka?” (How are you, child?).”

She went on to talk about moving from Bombay to Chennai, a defining turning point in her journey. “My early lessons were with my mother and at the age of 10, I had my guru T Brinda. Then I got married, and a new life, new responsibilities. Life was going on,” she said. But her mother’s passing shifted something. “The only thing she left me was music,” she said, and with the support of her family, at the age of 50, she relocated to Chennai. “All the credit goes to my husband and his parents as they had to move for me. They started their life afresh everything life started all over again.”