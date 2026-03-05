Super Chennai: Aruna Sairam in a candid coversation

Chennai is celebrated for its cultural spaces. Among the many sabhas and renovated halls comes a stage that celebrates voices.
Arattai, a cultural wing of Super Chennai, a dynamic initiative by CREDAI that reimagines Chennai as a global nexus of technology, culture, sports, and innovation, will host city’s many personalities periodically. The inaugural session on Saturday featured renowned classical vocalist Aruna Sairam, who was also felicitated as the ‘Icon of the Month’.
Aruna set the tone for the series more than a conversation. It was a meeting point of culture and its many facets. Trained under her mother Rajalakshmi Sethuraman, and T Brinda of the Veena Dhanammal tradition, Aruna’s journey reflects both lineage and individuality. What was once seen as unconventional in her voice became her defining strength, further refined through her work with international voice expert Eugene Rabin. A Padma Shri and Sangeetha Kalanidhi awardee, and recipient of the Chevalier de honor from the Government of France, she continues to carry the soul of Carnatic music across generations.
In her session, she explored how ragas relate to Chennai. When asked to associate a raga with the city, she said, “Thodi Ragam will be a perfect match. Because the moment I see Chennai, I see the temple. And when I see the temple, I hear the nadhaswaram. And when I hear the nadhaswaram, I hear the ragam Thodi.”
The raga also ties her to her earliest memory of Chennai. “While many assume that I still live in Bombay, I am a ‘domestic Chennaiite’ for over twenty years,” she said. Even during childhood, she looked forward to her visit to the city in December for the music season. Recalling a fond memory, she shared, “When I touched MS Subbulakshmi amma’s sari, I was on cloud nine. The moment I touched her sari, she turned and asked me, “Enna ma kozhandhai, eppadi iruka?” (How are you, child?).”
She went on to talk about moving from Bombay to Chennai, a defining turning point in her journey. “My early lessons were with my mother and at the age of 10, I had my guru T Brinda. Then I got married, and a new life, new responsibilities. Life was going on,” she said. But her mother’s passing shifted something. “The only thing she left me was music,” she said, and with the support of her family, at the age of 50, she relocated to Chennai. “All the credit goes to my husband and his parents as they had to move for me. They started their life afresh everything life started all over again.”
Reflecting on Chennai’s cultural space, she described it as “both welcoming and demanding,” where artistes are constantly shaped by high expectations and critical engagement. Feedback played a huge role in her life as a singer. This perspective reshaped her understanding of music, not just as expression, but as communication that must reach every listener. “I speak, you cannot understand, I will speak in your understanding,” she said.
Aruna emphasised that music must reach everyone. “While some may not understand ragas, the only connection is bakthi (devotion). Beyond the technique it is an emotional connection. For me, music is not just expression, but an act of offering,” she expressed, sharing one of the most loved pieces in her concerts, ‘Maadu Meikum Kanna’, which carries a story deeply rooted in Tamil tradition and personal memory. “It evolved from a thematic exploration during a programme to a signature song at all her music concerts.”
In the end, she shared that her bond with Chennai is layered. From the emotional comfort of the Tamil language to the city’s quest for something beyond the mundane, these aspects reflects her love for the city.