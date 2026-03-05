Three die in two days, toll in goldsmith unit blast in Tamil Nadu touches five

CHENNAI: A week after an explosion caused by a suspected gas leak at a goldsmith workshop, the death toll has risen to five, as three more who were hospitalised with burns, died in the last two days.

Two others continue to remain under treatment, and the police said their condition is being closely monitored.

The owner of the workshop, Suman Bhag alias Biswajit (32) of West Bengal, who sustained more than 40% burns, had died at the hospital on the night of the incident on February 25. Srimanta Maal (48) died on Sunday.

Three others - Rakesh (26), Suraj Dholey (23) and Arabindu Langal (28) - died on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

The two men still undergoing treatment - Jayanta Sadhukhan (43) and Ananta Ketrapal (36) - had sustained more than 25% burns, the police said.

A senior police officer told TNIE in the case of burn injuries, it is difficult to assess a patient’s condition before the 21-day mark.

“During this period, their condition remains critical. We are monitoring their status and closely following up with doctors at Government Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital,” he said.

The explosion occurred around 8.30 pm on February 25 on the fourth floor of a building on Singanna Naicken Street in Sowcarpet, causing a portion of the housing unit to collapse.