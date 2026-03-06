Safety check over for Velachery-St Thomas Mount MRTS line

CHENNAI: The crucial safety inspection by the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) for the five-kilometre Velachery-St Thomas Mount MRTS section was completed on Friday. The track is likely to be cleared for operations with restricted speed in a day or two and is expected to be opened for traffic from March 10, as planned by Southern Railway, according to official sources.

Janak Kumar Garg, Chief Commissioner of Railway Safety (CCRS), New Delhi, conducted the statutory inspection in accordance with the provisions of the Railways Act, 1989. As part of the inspection, a motor trolley examination was carried out from St Thomas Mount to Velachery to assess the track in both directions.

The inspection covered the track structure, ballast profile, alignment, gradients and riding quality, along with bridges, elevated structures, traction installations, signalling and interlocking systems, and other safety-related infrastructure to verify compliance with prescribed safety standards, said an official statement.