Unidentified gang hurls petrol bomb at house in Vyasarpadi

CHENNAI: An unidentified gang hurled a petrol bomb at the house of a man in Vyasarpadi in the early hours of Wednesday and fled the spot on a bike. No one was injured in the incident, and police have launched a search for the suspects. Three men have been detained in connection with the case, police said.

According to the MKB Nagar police, the attack targeted the house of Balamurugan (40), a resident of Indira Gandhi Nagar in Vyasarpadi. Balamurugan runs an oil sales business and also serves as the Perambur East zonal secretary of the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK). He lives along with his elder brother Ravi and other family members.

Police said that Ravi, who stays on the ground floor, heard a loud explosion outside the house in the early hours and rushed out to check. He noticed a few unidentified men recording the house on a mobile phone. Moments later, Balamurugan came outside and found that a petrol bomb had been hurled at the compound wall. When the brothers tried to chase the men, the suspects escaped swiftly on a bike. A case has been registered and a probe is on.