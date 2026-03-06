Unidentified gang hurls petrol bomb at house in Vyasarpadi

CHENNAI: An unidentified gang hurled a petrol bomb at the house of a man in Vyasarpadi in the early hours of Wednesday and fled the spot on a bike. No one was injured in the incident, and police have launched a search for the suspects. Three men have been detained in connection with the case, police said.
According to the MKB Nagar police, the attack targeted the house of Balamurugan (40), a resident of Indira Gandhi Nagar in Vyasarpadi. Balamurugan runs an oil sales business and also serves as the Perambur East zonal secretary of the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK). He lives along with his elder brother Ravi and other family members.
Police said that Ravi, who stays on the ground floor, heard a loud explosion outside the house in the early hours and rushed out to check. He noticed a few unidentified men recording the house on a mobile phone. Moments later, Balamurugan came outside and found that a petrol bomb had been hurled at the compound wall. When the brothers tried to chase the men, the suspects escaped swiftly on a bike. A case has been registered and a probe is on.
Two held for locking employer in house, stealing `2L
Chennai: Two men locked their employer in his house and stole `2 lakhs from the eatery on Thursday. The MKB Nagar police arrested both the accused on the same day. The police said that the arrested men are Saqib Majnul and Saqib Sirjuddin. The duo started working at a biriyani shop run by Al-Taf Hussain Malik (25), a native of West Bengal. Malik was working at a jewellery shop for the past six years and started the eatery 10 days ago. On Wednesday night, all three closed the shop and went to Malik’s house to sleep. When he woke up on Thursday morning, he found his house locked from the outside. He alerted the police who rescued him. A check at the eatery revealed that `2 lakh was missing. Police launched a probe and arrested the two men. ENS
Two private banks in city receive hoax bomb threats via email
Chennai: Within 24 hours, two private banks in T Nagar and George Town received bomb threats via email on Wednesday and Thursday. A check by the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) revealed that both threats were hoaxes. A probe is under way to trace the culprits. According to sources, the private bank on Rajaji Salai received the threat email early Thursday morning. Following which the police were alerted, prompting them to evacuate employees and launch a search operation on the sixth floor of the premises. Officers rushed to the spot, sealed off the building and conducted checks as a precaution. The heightened security presence and evacuation led to traffic congestion along Rajaji Salai for some time. In the other incident at T Nagar on Wednesday, the branch officials saw the email and alerted the police. A search was conducted and the threat was found to be a hoax. Mambalam police registered a case and further probe is on. ENS