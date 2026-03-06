Water supply to be halted in core city zones in Chennai

CHENNAI: Metro Water has announced temporary suspension of water supply to several areas in Valasaravakkam, Kodambakkam, Teynampet, Alandur and Adyar zones on Saturday and Sunday.

As per an official release, water supply will be stopped from 11 pm on Saturday to 11 pm on Sunday to carry out works to seal leakage in the pipeline on Arcot Road in Porur near the CMRL pillar 247. In total, 37 wards in five zones will be affected.

The affected areas are Mylapore, Nandanam, KK Nagar, Jafferkhanpet, MGR Nagar, Nesapakkam, Saidapet, Ashok Nagar, West Mambalam, Valasaravakkam, Alapakkam, Chinna Porur, Ramapuram, Nandambakkam, Alandur, Mugalivakkam, Manapakkam, Kotturpuram, Indira Nagar, Besant Nagar, Thiruvanmiyur, Taramani and Velachery.

The ‘water manager’ has requested the public to store sufficient water prior to the temporary suspension or receive tanker lorry water by visiting Metro Water official website (cmwssb.tn.gov.in).