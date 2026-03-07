Art takes over the wall in time for International Women's Day

The city’s walls have been steadily turning into canvases in recent times. From the colourful murals brightening neighbourhoods such as Kannagi Nagar, Nungambakkam, and Guindy to striking portraits of home-grown personalities appearing across North Chennai, the city’s public spaces are increasingly being claimed by art alongside posters and political art works. Against this backdrop of a growing street wall art culture, the fifth edition of the Wall Art India initiative arrived in the city earlier this week, bringing an international urban art movement into conversation with the city’s growing visual landscape.

Organised by the Alliance Française network in India, in collaboration with the Embassy of France in India and Institut Français, this festival is travelling across 15 cities in the country, bringing together four artists from India and France to create large-scale murals. The Chennai segment of ‘Wall Art India’ was hosted at Alliance Française Madras from March 1 to 4, where French artist Kashink worked on a mural that reflects this year’s theme of ‘Women, Horizons and New Voices in Urban Art’, in time for International Women’s Day.