How blood sugar levels can affect your eye

Many people do not realise how closely vision and blood sugar are linked. Diabetes does not only affect the heart, kidneys, or nerves — it can also damage the eyes silently over time. High blood sugar can injure the delicate blood vessels in the retina, leading to diabetic retinopathy, cataracts or glaucoma. The encouraging news is that simple daily habits can help protect your eyes and prevent diabetes-related complications. Prevention begins long before vision problems appear.

Maintain stable blood sugar levels

The most powerful way to protect your eyes and prevent diabetes complications is by maintaining stable blood sugar levels.

Persistently high glucose damages the small blood vessels in the retina. Over time, this may cause:

1. Blurred vision

2. Leakage of fluid into the retina

3. Reduced blood supply to eye tissues

4. Progressive vision loss

Keeping fasting and post-meal sugar within the target range significantly reduces the risk of diabetic eye disease. Consistency matters more than occasional good readings.