Metro Water floats Rs 800-crore tender to overhaul sewer network in Adyar, Teynampet, Kodambakkam

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (Metro Water) has floated tenders for a major overhaul of the underground sewer network in Adyar, Teynampet and Kodambakkam zones, at an estimated cost of Rs 800 crore. The project aims to replace ageing pipelines, reduce clogging in sewer lines and prevent road cave-ins in the three zones.

Under the project, old and damaged sewer pipelines will be replaced with new ones, while sewage pumping stations in the zones will be refurbished. Odour control systems will also be installed at the pumping stations.

The selected contractor will maintain the sewage network for five years. The works will be carried out under the Chennai Climate Resilient Water Security and Sewerage Project funded by the Asian Development Bank (ADB), an official said.

“Tender has been floated to finalise a contractor to replace existing pipelines falling under Nesapakkam STP catchment area with cast iron (CI) and ductile iron (DI) pipes at an estimated cost of `800 crore. When the new pipelines are laid, the Metro Water will ensure maximum leverage of gravitational force rather than deploying pumps,” the official added.

Metro Water plans to complete the works in the Nesapakkam catchment area within two years and subsequently extend similar upgrades to other catchment areas in the city.

Under the project, non-clog submersible sewage pump sets will be installed. Pressure transmitters, level transmitters and sensors will also be set up to enable real-time monitoring and control of sewage pumping stations in the zones.