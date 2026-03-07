No more bumpy ride as Madhya Kailash flyover stretch gets tar coating

CHENNAI: Following complaints from motorists, the state highways department has overlaid the concrete stretch of the Madhya Kailash flyover with a bituminous layer. Official sources said this would improve riding comfort and would not significantly increase the load on the structure.

“Flyovers built by the state highways department and currently in operation at Vadapalani, Porur and other locations have bituminous layers. So laying tarmacadam over the concrete surface is well within the department’s protocol,” a senior official said.

He also dismissed safety concerns, stating that the additional weight on the flyover is insignificant and the structure remains safe. However, several other state highway flyovers, including those at CMBT and Medavakkam, are still in use with concrete surfaces.

On Wednesday night, the flyover at the Madhya Kailash junction was closed to traffic to lay the new tarmacadam layer and was reopened on Thursday morning.

The 652-metre-long L-shaped flyover connecting Sardar Patel Road and Rajiv Gandhi Salai at the Adyar-Madhya Kailash junction was opened for traffic on February 15. The project was completed at a cost of Rs 60.68 crore.