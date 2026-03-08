Chennai Mayor inaugurates distribution of chilled buttermilk to workers

CHENNAI: The GCC Mayor R Priya on Saturday inaugurated the distribution of chilled buttermilk to field workers, including sanitary workers, of the city corporation as part of summer relief initiative. The scheme was announced in the civic body’s budget for the financial year 2026-27 by Mayor R Priya.

As part of the initiative, the corporation will procure 200 ml chilled buttermilk packets from Aavin at Rs 8 per packet and distribute them to 29,461 workers from March to June 2026. The total estimated expenditure for the this is fixed at around Rs 2.83 crore. A letter was sent to Aavin on March 4, requesting the supply of the packets, which will be distributed at 30 identified locations across various zones in the city, said an official release.

The beneficiaries include permanent workers, self-help group workers, NMR workers, and personnel engaged through private agencies, such as sanitation workers, malaria workers, staff working in burial grounds, workers maintaining public toilets, parks, and playgrounds, and road workers involved in field duties.

While the launch event was held at Ripon Building, where Priya distributed the buttermilk to the workers of Ward 58 in Royapuram zone, the official release said the distribution of chilled buttermilk to workers across all zones will begin from March 9.