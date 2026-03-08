International racket busted, drugs worth Rs 10 cr seized by Chennai, Hyderabad NCB units

CHENNAI: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has seized 77.60 kg of hashish oil and 2 kg of charas worth Rs 10 crore, and arrested five persons in a coordinated multi-state operation targeting an international drug trafficking network operating between Nepal, India and Sri Lanka.

According to an NCB release, the operation was carried out jointly by the bureau’s Chennai and Hyderabad zonal units following specific intelligence inputs on narcotics being transported across states.

On March 3, the officers of the Hyderabad unit intercepted an SUV near Raikal Toll Plaza on the Bengaluru-Hyderabad highway in Telangana. While searching the vehicle, the officials recovered 2 kg of charas concealed in specially fabricated cavities. Two persons from Delhi and Uttar Pradesh were arrested.

Preliminary investigation revealed the contraband had been smuggled into India from Kathmandu through the Sonauli Indo-Nepal border. Nearly 78 kg of hashish oil had already been transported to Thoothukudi for onward trafficking to Sri Lanka by sea.

Following the lead, the NCB Chennai unit seized the hashish oil from three persons, including a Sri Lankan refugee. Two cars, a motorbike and a fishing boat used for transporting the contraband were also seized.

With assistance from the Indian Coast Guard, the officials intercepted a fishing boat near the IMBL, preventing the transfer of the drugs.

Further investigation is underway to identify other members involved in the network.