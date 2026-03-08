Unaccounted cash, gold worth Rs 58.19L seized from Perambur, Chennai Egmore rly stations

CHENNAI: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel seized unaccounted cash and gold worth Rs 58.19 lakh from passengers during check at Perambur and Chennai Egmore railway stations as part of intensified surveillance ahead of the polls.

Sources said at Perambur railway station, RPF officials who were inspecting passengers on the Sangamitra Express, stopped a man identified as Rupa Ram (39) from Rajasthan. He was carrying Rs 9.20 lakh in cash along with three signed cheques valued at Rs 2 lakh each. As he failed to produce valid documents to justify the purpose of carrying the amount, the cash and cheques were seized.

In another incident at the same station, the officials intercepted Dinesh Kumar (43) from Tirupattur. A search of his luggage revealed Rs 6 lakh in cash and 237 grams of gold bars worth Rs 35.45 lakh. At Egmore station, officials recovered Rs 7.54 lakh in cash from a passenger arriving from Nellore.