Woman kills husband in Chennai, dumps body in sewage six days later

CHENNAI: A 57-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly murdering her husband and dumping his body in a sewage channel near Annai Sathya Nagar in Anna Nagar. The police said the woman kept the body inside her house and had dumped it only after around six days.

The murder came to light on March 5 after residents alerted authorities about a foul smell emanating from the sewage channel. Acting on the information, the Anna Nagar police reached the spot and recovered the decomposed body, and sent it to Kilpauk Medical College and Government Hospital for postmortem.

During the investigation, the deceased was identified as Selvam (60), a native of Chidambaram who had been working as a security guard for a private firm in Chennai. The police said Selvam was addicted to alcohol and had frequently harassed his wife Ambika (57), who works as a domestic help in the neighbourhood. The couple has no children, they said.