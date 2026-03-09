Four women, including minor, attacked by man in presence of city cops

CHENNAI: A 23-year-old man was arrested by the Kasimedu police on charges of attacking four women, including a 15 year old girl, during an argument on Friday even as police personnel were at the spot. The injured women are said to be in a stable condition.

Police identified the accused as Kavin of Kasimedu. He claimed that he was pursuing an LLB from a college in Andhra Pradesh but did not produce any documents to support it. Police also said he was a content creator on social media. When contacted, police did not confirm whether he was affiliated with any political party, amid allegations that he was associated with the ruling party.

According to the police, the incident began with an argument between two women, Puppy and Tamilarasi, on Friday. As the quarrel escalated, both women called their friends and relatives for support. Kavin had come in support of Puppy, police said..