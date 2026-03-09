Four women, including minor, attacked by man in presence of city cops

CHENNAI: A 23-year-old man was arrested by the Kasimedu police on charges of attacking four women, including a 15 year old girl, during an argument on Friday even as police personnel were at the spot. The injured women are said to be in a stable condition.
Police identified the accused as Kavin of Kasimedu. He claimed that he was pursuing an LLB from a college in Andhra Pradesh but did not produce any documents to support it. Police also said he was a content creator on social media. When contacted, police did not confirm whether he was affiliated with any political party, amid allegations that he was associated with the ruling party.
According to the police, the incident began with an argument between two women, Puppy and Tamilarasi, on Friday. As the quarrel escalated, both women called their friends and relatives for support. Kavin had come in support of Puppy, police said..
Kavin allegedly assaulted Tamilarasi and kicked the other women present. Tamilarasi, Vennila, Sembaruthi and a 15 year old girl sustained injuries and fell to the ground. Police, who were at the spot, brought the situation under control and arrested Kavin. He was booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
Meanwhile, AIADMK’s IT Wing, in a post on X, alleged that a 15-year-old girl had been kicked in her private parts and questioned whether the accused had the courage to do so because he belonged to the DMK youth wing. The post alleged that under the present regime, the law appeared to apply to everyone except DMK members.