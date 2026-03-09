Sri Lankan rehab camp leader murdered, six arrested

CHENNAI: A ‘camp leader’ at the Sri Lankan Tamil rehabilitation camp at Gummidipoondi in Tiruvallur district was murdered on Saturday night. Six people, including two women, have been arrested in connection with the crime. While a probe is underway to ascertain the motive behind the murder, relatives and other residents staged a protest demanding justice for the victim.

According to the SIPCOT police, the accused have been identified as Selva alias Swendran, Mahendran alias Kannan, Deepak, Akash Prasanna, Pushpa Jothi and Akshaya. The police said that the victim, Kanna alias Sivakumar (42), was the administrative committee leader of the camp at Pethikuppam where more than 3,000 people reside. Police said Sivakumar was walking inside the camp on Saturday night when a group, with whom he reportedly had prior enmity, intercepted him and attacked him with an iron rod, targeting his head and face.