TN security guard attacked by gig worker in parking spat dies

CHENNAI: A 47-year-old security guard, who was allegedly assaulted by a delivery executive during an argument at an apartment complex in KK Nagar on March 3, died on Sunday. The argument began after the guard insisted the accused to park his bike in the designated parking space. The accused was initially arrested on the charges of attempted murder, but the case has now been altered to murder.

The deceased was identified as Velmurugan (47) of Nesapakkam. Police said the incident occurred when Dinesh (24) of Virugambakkam arrived on a motorcycle to deliver groceries ordered by a resident.Velmurugan reportedly asked Dinesh to park the motorcycle in the designated parking area before entering the premises. However, Dinesh allegedly attempted to ride the vehicle inside the apartment complex, leading to a heated argument between the two.

During the altercation, Dinesh allegedly rammed the motorcycle into Velmurugan, knocking him to the ground, and then assaulted him. Velmurugan, who sustained severe injuries, was undergoing treatment at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital.

He died early Sunday morning without responding to treatment.