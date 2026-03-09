Women’s Day message in a game of dice

All over the world, the first week of March becomes a time when people suddenly become very vocal about the role of women in our lives. Women’s Day wishes fly across the world. Organisations ramp up activities celebrating women, and conferences are organised highlighting the importance of women in the workforce. Homemakers are celebrated, and qualities commonly attributed to women are romanticised through songs, poetry, and more. I often wonder at this upsurge that dies away by the middle of March.

To a person like me who has delved deep into the world of traditional games, I, as always, turn to them for my answers. As usual, they did not fail.

I am reminded of the story of Shiva and Parvati and one of their numerous games of dice. The fact that Shiva and Parvati played together creates the image of a young couple in love who find ways to spend time together. However, the excitement of the game and the desire to win are strong, and all the love in the world is set aside in the face of this.