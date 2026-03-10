CMRL awards contract for grade separators

CHENNAI: Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has awarded a Rs 113.8-crore contract to build grade separators at two key junctions on the Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR). The contract, awarded to construction firm M Rajkumar, covers the design and construction of grade separators at the Perungudi and SRP Tools junctions, along with service roads, drainage systems, electrical works and related infrastructure. The project is scheduled for completion within 18 months.

The State Highways department has entrusted the work to CMRL on a deposit basis to ensure coordination with the ongoing elevated metro construction along the OMR stretch. At the Perungudi junction, the proposed grade separator will provide a dedicated ramp from MGR Main Road to facilitate right-turn movements towards Sholinganallur.

At the SRP Tools junction, the structure will allow free right-turn traffic from OMR to the Velachery-Taramani Link Road. The two junctions are among the most congested points on the IT corridor, carrying heavy commuter traffic between Velachery, Taramani, Perungudi and the southern suburbs. The agreement was signed in the presence of senior CMRL officials, including managing director MA Siddique and director (Finance) S Krishnamoorthy.