Inside Triplicane’s bustling Ramadan snack street

Ever since social media became a staple and food influencers turned everyday meals into viral content, their recommendations have increasingly shaped where Chennaiites head to eat. One such spotlight has fallen on Mannady, whose Iftar snacks have drawn crowds from across the city in recent years. During the holy month of Ramadan, people throng its streets to pick up the seasonal spread of fried snacks and sweet drinks traditionally associated with breaking the fast. The popularity of these items has since travelled beyond the neighbourhood, finding a place in stalls and eateries across the city, year-round. But away from the social media glare, residents of Triplicane and its surrounding areas have quietly been turning to their own bustling evening hub for Iftar snacks.
During Ramadan, a little after 4 pm, the streets around Ice House and Mirsahibpet begin to stir with a different kind of energy. Shopkeepers step out to place metal tables along the pavement, arranging trays of freshly-fried snacks that shine in the evening light. Refrigerators stocked with rose milk and colourful sharbats hum behind them, while boxes of haleem are stacked nearby, ready to go. Passersby slow down to take a closer look, some already pointing at their picks. With Iftar only a couple of hours away, the stretch from the end of Peter’s Road flyover to the Ice House Masjid gradually transforms into a lively evening food corridor.
At one stall parallel to the Ice House Masjid, trays of sizzling hot chicken snacks draw curious glances. “During Ramadan, everyone will be in nombu (fasting). In the evening, when they break the fast, they expect different kinds of snack items,” Azees, proprietor of Azees Bhai Kadai, explains.
The appetite for new flavours, he says, has grown noticeably. “People are expecting something new and different nowadays. Everyone is bored with having the same dishes,” he laughs. His counter reflects that demand for novelty with chicken-based items. This growing demand has also changed how people approach the Iftar snack hunt. “In past years, they used to travel longer to Mannady, but now, since they are getting it nearby, they are coming here,” Azees notes.
Just a few steps away, the counters at Bombay Food Court are busy as trays are being replenished for a long evening. Owner Zaheer Basha says, the steady crowd is not surprising. “Because of the taste and the cheaper rate of snacks to break their fast, people are coming here,” he says, elaborating Triplicane’s appeal. The four-year-old shop offers both savoury and sweet options for the evening rush. “We have different types of chicken-based snacks. All of our snacks are our signature items, especially Cheese Roll and Kunafa Chicken,” he gushes. This Ramadan, they have added a festive sweet to the menu. “We have brought Rabdi Malpua. During Iftar, both savouries and sweets are sold.”
Interestingly, the stalls continue to bustle even after the fast is broken. “As soon as we set up the stall, many Tamilians [of other faith] would come and purchase; that’s why we run even post-Iftar time. They are the ones who purchase more in quantity,” he says.
This year, the streets of Triplicane welcomed new entrants to the growing food scene. At Hype Food Court, which opened only two weeks ago, the menu blends Iftar staples with a broader street-food concept.
“It has been only ten days since we opened this shop,” say the team — Rafi, Mudaseer and Vetrivel. Alongside biryani and grills, their counters feature snacks and drinks aimed at the evening crowd. “Our speciality is Mohabbat ka Sharbat for Iftar.” The team has brought in chefs from Mumbai for certain preparations. Rafi points out how tastes have evolved over time: “When it comes to Iftar snacks, all the places were famous, but Mannady got popular because of its novel items. Previously, people were having only medhu vadai, masal vadai, and samosa, but now they are opting for chicken items.”
Inter-faith Iftar For more than four decades, Mylapore Sufi Dar has been preparing vegetarian meals every day during Ramadan, offering them to Muslims to break their fast at Iftar, at the Big Mosque, Triplicane.
The locals and foodies are happy, too. An Egmore resident who came all the way to Triplicane to pick up a few snacks says, “Traditionally, the fast was broken with dates, water, and nombu kanji. These fried Iftar spreads are a later addition to the tradition.”
As the evening deepens and the call to prayer approaches, the tables outside Triplicane’s shops continue to draw crowds as a reminder that viral food spots may dominate timelines, but neighbourhood food streets still hold their own place.