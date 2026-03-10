Inside Triplicane’s bustling Ramadan snack street

Ever since social media became a staple and food influencers turned everyday meals into viral content, their recommendations have increasingly shaped where Chennaiites head to eat. One such spotlight has fallen on Mannady, whose Iftar snacks have drawn crowds from across the city in recent years. During the holy month of Ramadan, people throng its streets to pick up the seasonal spread of fried snacks and sweet drinks traditionally associated with breaking the fast. The popularity of these items has since travelled beyond the neighbourhood, finding a place in stalls and eateries across the city, year-round. But away from the social media glare, residents of Triplicane and its surrounding areas have quietly been turning to their own bustling evening hub for Iftar snacks.

During Ramadan, a little after 4 pm, the streets around Ice House and Mirsahibpet begin to stir with a different kind of energy. Shopkeepers step out to place metal tables along the pavement, arranging trays of freshly-fried snacks that shine in the evening light. Refrigerators stocked with rose milk and colourful sharbats hum behind them, while boxes of haleem are stacked nearby, ready to go. Passersby slow down to take a closer look, some already pointing at their picks. With Iftar only a couple of hours away, the stretch from the end of Peter’s Road flyover to the Ice House Masjid gradually transforms into a lively evening food corridor.