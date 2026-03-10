Sarala's Art Centre paints a leagacy of six decades on canvas

Six decades ago, when the Indian art scene flourished largely in Mumbai and Delhi, Madras was starting to take baby steps towards the contemporary art scene. While the first art institution in the country was established in this city, artists found it difficult to show their work or engage with collectors and the audiences. It was in this context that Soli Daruwala and Moti Daruwala founded Sarala’s Art Centre in 1965 — a visionary step that would go on to shape the trajectory of modern art in the South.

The gallery has always been more than a professional space where canvases replaced conversation. At a time when the city had little exposure to contemporary art, the gallery became a meeting ground for artists, collectors, and enthusiasts. “Artists had no place to exhibit or interact. People didn’t even know what contemporary art was,” says Sarala Daruwala Banerjee, director of Artworld India and Sarala’s Art International.