Temple for a beautifully adorned Vishnu

Directly facing the main image is Garuda. Goddess Mahalakshmi in the prakaram (enclosure) of this temple is worshipped as Alankaravalli (in Samskrit, ‘alankara’ means ‘to decorate’). Padma Anjaneya, Thumbikai Azhvar, and the Azhvars (important devotees of Vishnu) are also in worship here. Many inscriptions, as stated earlier, have been found in this temple, belonging to the time of later Chola kings and also some belonging to the Vijayanagara times.

Some Chola lithic records register donations to a Siva temple named Parvathiswaram. The 15th-century Vijayanagara inscription of Tippaya Mahadeva mentioned earlier, registers the gift of the village Abaranadhari alias Uttaranandapuram, free of all taxes, for daily worship and offerings at a service called Tipparajan Sandi and for festivals and repairs in the temple of Pallikonda Perumal.