Unable to arrange daughter’s marriage, Chennai man ends life; daughter found dead a day later

CHENNAI: An auto driver and his 30-year-old daughter died by suicide in Vadapalani within a day of each other. Preliminary inquiries revealed the the auto driver, identified as Krishnakumar (57), had been under distress over not able to arrange his daughter’s marriage.

The police said the daughter, Packiam (30) took the extreme step as she was unable to bear her father’s loss. Krishnakumar was living with his wife and his younger daughter Packiam near Gangaiamman Temple in Vadapalani. His elder daughter, Brinda, is married and lives with her husband in Ambattur.

Sources said as Krishnakumar did not return home on March 7, his wife and daughter searched for him, but were unable to trace him. The following night, the family noticed his mobile phone near a dilapidated well behind their house and alerted relatives and police.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel were called to the spot, and the man’s body was recovered from the well. Following that, the police said Packiam was deeply distressed and on the night of March 8, she was found unresponsive inside her room. The family members rushed her to Kilpauk Medical College Hospital, where the doctors declared her dead, said sources.

The Vadapalani police recovered sent both bodies for postmortem. A case has been registered under Unnatural death and further investigation is under way.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on TN’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s helpline 044-24640050)