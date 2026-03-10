Yes, the Residents are still very Evil!

There is a mansion with several locked doors. All of them, you believe, are very dark and infested with zombies. Screaming, large, heaving zombies with blisters on their faces running after you with cleavers and chainsaws in their hands. This is what most of us are given to believe, is Resident Evil. Because all the residents are…evil. Most of us are correct.

Obviously, all of these locked doors must be opened, and all of these zombies must be mutilated in as many creative ways as you possibly can. It’s the only way you can get the spanner, which opens the basement door. And of course, the basement’s the only way to get the key to the admin room. And then, you must go to the admin room, because it has the code to the safe in the chairman’s office. That contains one of the three mystical keys you need to unlock the front door — just one, yes. There’re files and diaries scattered all around with clues, I’m sure you’ll figure out how to get the rest.