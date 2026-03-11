A Confluence of Chutneys: From the North, South, East, and West

"Ammikal la aracha chutney thaan asal chutney.”

If you grew up in a Tamil household, chances are you’ve heard that line tossed across the kitchen usually by a paati who gives the mixie a bombastic side eye. The stone grinder, heavy and unmoved in a corner, carries not just weight but tradition. As years passed taking in consideration the makers’ efforts — typically the matriarch of the house — and time consumption, the whirr of a modern blender entered the cooking scene. Yet the age-old saying makes a cameo whenever any kinds of chutney is served on the plate.

In homes across India, chutney isn’t just a side dish. It is memory ground into paste. It is improvisation, inheritance, and instinct. Say the word ‘chutney’ out loud, and what comes to mind? For a Chennaiite, perhaps coconut churned with green chillies and tempered with mustard seeds. For someone from Andhra, a tangy gongura pacchadi. For a Maharashtrian, a thecha that clings to bhakri. For a coastal kitchen, maybe even dried prawns or crab. Different in tastes, preference, consistency, ingredients, methods, yet still the dish resonates with the whole country. Chronicling all these in her latest book ‘Chutney: A Compendium of Stories and Recipes’ (Rs 3,500, A Perfect Bite Consulting), Rushina Munshaw-Ghildiyal, a culinary consultant and chronicler, unfolds about the experience.